Bishop's Waltham paedophile jailed for sexual activity with child

A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for more than two years after admitting child sexual offences.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:38 pm

Austin Paddock, 23, from Ashton Lane, Bishop’s Waltham, previously admitted sexual activity with a child and sexual communication with a child.

The offences took place in Hampshire between September 2020 and July 2021.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and is subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

The predator appeared to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday April 29.

