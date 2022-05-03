Bishop's Waltham paedophile jailed for sexual activity with child

Austin Paddock, 23, from Ashton Lane, Bishop’s Waltham, previously admitted sexual activity with a child and sexual communication with a child.
Read More
Read MoreMan jailed for arson after breaking into house and setting it alight as two men ...
The offences took place in Hampshire between September 2020 and July 2021.
He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and is subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
The predator appeared to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday April 29.