Chinzia Ogilvie, 43, of Samuel Road, Fratton, admitted sending the offensive ‘hate’ message on the popular social media platform to the victim on October 2.

But despite admitting a charge of sending by public communication an indecent and obscene message, Ogilvie became involved in a legal row at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and said: ‘I don’t know what I’m pleading to.’

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The court heard Ogilvie had sent the ‘hostile’ communication that targeted transgender people.

But in a bizarre court row this was rejected by the defendant despite pleading guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Rhys Evans said: ‘This offence was motivated by hostility towards the transgender community.’

Later in the hearing Ogilvie went on to reject it was anything to do with ‘hate’.

She said: ‘I thought it was nothing to do with a hate crime. I thought it was a lesser charge.’

But the legal adviser intervened to clarify matters and said the charge came under the Sentencing Act 2020 with the offence ‘reflecting hostility to a protected group’.

Ogilvie rejected that transgender people are protected in law before adding: ‘I do not understand some of the points.’

Despite her confusion, she was told by the chair of the bench that she had been informed of the legal position.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence probation report to be carried out ahead of sentencing next month.

‘You must see and co-operate with a probation officer who will give us a written report which will give us more information about you,’ the chair of the bench said.

‘You may be asked questions to see whether you are suitable for a particular sentence. This is not an indication of the sentence you may be given.

‘The court may impose any sentence that the law allows.’

Ogilvie will next appear at court on June 10. She was granted unconditional bail.