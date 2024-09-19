Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have given an update after two teenage girls were rushed to hospital when an escooter and car crashed on the Eastern Road.

Eastern Road | The News

The incident on Saturday around 8pm saw the 14-year-old girls taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was shut down as emergency crews dealt with the incident near the junction with Langstone Road.

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We were called shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday (14 September) to a report of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Eastern Road in Portsmouth. Two 14-year-old girls were injured as a result of the incident and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicles prior to the collision to come forward. The force has now said “enquiries are ongoing” but said no one had been arrested.

The crash sparked a strong reaction from readers who had their say on social media. One person wrote: “Bound to happen, wont be the first wont be the last.”

Another posted: “I see e scooter riders wearing all black, one tiny light at the back, you can hardly see them.”

A third said: “If it was a privately owned scooter it is illegal to be used on public highways or land and even if it was a legal licensed trial escooter I thought that users needed a provisional driving license to legally hire it. That said I hope these girls make a swift and full recovery. It surprises me that there hasn’t been more tragic accidents when you see how some of these are being used.”

A fourth added: “Speddy recovery and all that, think parents or the parent and guardians should be responsible for allowing any under 17s with any motorised vehicle (yes that's electric too).”

Anyone with information on the crash should call 101, quoting 44240395605.