Police update on man, 43, arrested for flashing two women in Portsmouth

A man arrested for flashing two women – including one walking her dog in a park – will face no further action.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Police were investigating an indecent exposure incident on May 11 involving a female in her 30s who was walking her dog in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove, when she was approached by a male who exposed himself around 9am.

Early last month, on April 3, a man flashed a woman in her 50s while he was riding a white mountain bike. The female was on the footbridge over the train tracks in Racecourse Lane at approximately 7.35pm.

One woman walking her dog was flashed by a man on May 11. Picture: Google Street View.One woman walking her dog was flashed by a man on May 11. Picture: Google Street View.
Following these incidents, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of exposure. Now the force has revealed the man has been released from the investigation.

"The 43-year-old man from Portsmouth has now been released from police custody with no further action to be taken against him. This investigation has been filed pending further lines of enquiry becoming available. Should any further information become available this will be reviewed and investigated,” a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with more information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230132158.