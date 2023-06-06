Four people rushed to hospital after suffering medical episodes at Portsmouth address and two people arrested for drug dealing
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Milton Road just before 5.30pm where four people were seriously ill – believed to be as a result of taking drugs. The individuals were rushed to hospital while two men were arrested for dealing Class A drugs.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 5.24pm on Monday by the ambulance service following a number of medical episodes at an address on Milton Road in Portsmouth.
‘Four people were taken to hospital in a serious condition and two other people, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in custody at this time.’
A spokesperson for homeless shelter Hope House said: ‘Things are a lot more stable today.’