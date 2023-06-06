News you can trust since 1877
Four people rushed to hospital after suffering medical episodes at Portsmouth address and two people arrested for drug dealing

Four people were rushed to hospital in a serious condition after suffering medical episodes and two people were arrested for drug dealing after a dramatic incident yesterday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Milton Road just before 5.30pm where four people were seriously ill – believed to be as a result of taking drugs. The individuals were rushed to hospital while two men were arrested for dealing Class A drugs.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 5.24pm on Monday by the ambulance service following a number of medical episodes at an address on Milton Road in Portsmouth.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic GoogleMilton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
‘Four people were taken to hospital in a serious condition and two other people, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in custody at this time.’

A spokesperson for homeless shelter Hope House said: ‘Things are a lot more stable today.’

