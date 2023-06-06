Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Milton Road just before 5.30pm where four people were seriously ill – believed to be as a result of taking drugs. The individuals were rushed to hospital while two men were arrested for dealing Class A drugs.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 5.24pm on Monday by the ambulance service following a number of medical episodes at an address on Milton Road in Portsmouth.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google

‘Four people were taken to hospital in a serious condition and two other people, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in custody at this time.’

A spokesperson for homeless shelter Hope House said: ‘Things are a lot more stable today.’

