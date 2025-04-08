Police update over suspected Class A dealers ambushed in busy Portsmouth street

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Police have given an update into a probe over suspected Class A drug dealers ambushed in a busy North End street.

Police block car in Derby Road, North End on March 28Police block car in Derby Road, North End on March 28
Police block car in Derby Road, North End on March 28 | NW

A force van blocked off an Audi A6 on Derby Road at the junction of London Road, just after 10am on March 28, as reported.

A man was seen being arrested while four officers were spotted coming out of Poundland during the incident. Several police vehicles swamped the area as locals watched on.

Two men inside the Audi were arrested as cash and mobile phones were seized. One of the arrested men, aged 28, is suspected to be a foreigner who was in the country illegally.

A force spokesperson previously said: “Police stopped an Audi A6 on Derby Road, Portsmouth. Officers searched the vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized a quantity of cash, in addition to a number of mobile phones. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested by police.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and knowingly entering the UK without leave.

“A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”

Police have now revealed there have not yet been any charges brought as enquiries continue. The arrested men are currently on conditional bail until June 14.

An eyewitness said of the incident: “A man appeared to be arrested at the scene after they stopped him driving the Audi. Around four officers were seen walking out of Poundland.”

