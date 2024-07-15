Police use tactical contact on cloned vehicle that failed to stop twice

A stop stick has been used after a driver with a cloned vehicle failed to stop.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

On the police Facebook post, it said: “We spotted this vehicle on Saturday, which we had identified as a cloned vehicle. It had already failed to stop the previous day in the Gosport area and so we got a number of units ready for another sighting. Sure enough, as the vehicle ventured back towards Southampton, We managed to get behind it. It did fail stop again and displayed some pretty awful driving.