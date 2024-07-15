Police use tactical contact on cloned vehicle that failed to stop twice
On Saturday, July 13, the police witnessed a cloned car which had previously failed to stop in Gosport the day prior. The police had already prepared a number of units in anticipation for a second sighting. The police took to Facebook to provide an update on the situation.
On the police Facebook post, it said: “We spotted this vehicle on Saturday, which we had identified as a cloned vehicle. It had already failed to stop the previous day in the Gosport area and so we got a number of units ready for another sighting. Sure enough, as the vehicle ventured back towards Southampton, We managed to get behind it. It did fail stop again and displayed some pretty awful driving.
“However, what they didn't expect and didn't know was awaiting stop stick was just ahead and was expertly deployed with two tyres deflated... The driver really didn't want to say hello as they tried to continue driving.
“As we got onto Hamble Lane and with the risk increasing, we took matters into our own hands and used tactical contact with one of our vehicles to stop it.”