“Inspirational bravery” from victims allowed for a “remorseless” Waterlooville paedophile to be put behind bars.

Police Staff Investigator Samantha Nother praised the courage of two females who came forward after being sexually abused by David Valentine. The 57-year-old, of The Acorns in Hambledon Road, Denmead, Waterlooville, was sentenced to nine years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court last Friday (February 7).

He was found guilty by jury at the same court on December 2 of indecent assault, assault of a child under 13 by penetration and two counts of assault by penetration. PSI Nother, of the Eastern Child Abuse Investigation Team at Hampshire police, said: “It am very pleased to see David Valentine face justice. The deceit and lack of remorse only reinforces how dangerous David Valentine is.

David Valentine, 57, of The Acorns in Hambledon Road, Denmead, Waterlooville, has been jailed following a sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court. He was found to have sexually assaulted two girls, one of whom when they were six. A Hampshire police investigator praised the bravery of the victims, which lead to Valentine being put behind bars. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“I feel it is important to emphasise the fact that the case against him was only possible due to the strength of the young victim to come forward to her family about the abuse she had recently suffered, and the courage of the initial victim to revisit the details of the abuse in her past. It is because of their inspirational bravery that we have been able to hold him to account for his actions and for him to receive a significant and appropriate custodial sentence.”

As previously reported in The News, Judge William Ashworth told court that Valentine was convicted for an indecent assault which took place between 2002 and 2004, when his first victim was aged between 10 and 11. The Waterlooville native proceeded to sexually assault another child years later - namely by penetration using his finger - on multiple occasions, the judge added.

Prosecutor Jonathan Underhill told court that the first victim was sexually assaulted in the living room while she was sleeping, with the female going to police years later. The prosecutor added that the second victim was first sexually assaulted when she was just six-years-old, with repeated incidents happening as she grew up until the age of 14. Court heard she would recognise the smell of Valentine’s aftershave whenever he entered the room.

Sentencing Valentine, Judge Ashworth described him as “particularly remorseless”, stating that he “demolished” the victims’ “sense of safety and privacy.” He added that Valentine had “objectified their bodies”, while classing him as a dangerous offender.

As well as his nine-year prison sentence, Valentine was handed a four-year extension to his licence period. The 57-year-old was served a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a permanent restraining order was imposed for his victims.

PSI Nother hopes Valentine being jailed encourages more sexual assault victims to come forward. “We are aware that every case of abuse is unique and impacts people differently and we work with each victim with this in mind,” she added. “Whether victims come forward at the time of the abuse or years later, we will always take their disclosures seriously and without judgement.”

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual assault to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence. We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.”