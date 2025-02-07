“Dangerous” paedophile David Valentine has been jailed for sexually assaulting two girls - one of whom when she was six-years-old.

Valentine, of The Acorns in Hambledon Road, Denmead, Waterlooville, was sentenced for his crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court this afternoon (February 7). He was found guilty of sexually abusing two girls by jury at the same court on December 2, 2024.

Judge William Ashworth told court that Valentine was convicted for an indecent assault which took place between 2002 and 2004, when his first victim was aged between 10 and 11. The 57-year-old then proceeded to sexually assault another child years later - namely by penetration using his finger - on multiple occasions, Judge Ashworth said.

David Valentine, 57, of The Acorns in Hambledon Road, Denmead, Waterlooville, has been jailed following a sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court. He was found to have sexually assaulted two girls, one of whom when they were six. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Prosecutor Jonathan Underhill said the first victim was sexually assaulted by the Waterlooville native while she was sleeping in the living room on a sofa. He told court that in the early hours, the girl became aware that Valentine was in the room with her. Valentine then proceeded to slip his hand under the girl’s pyjamas and underwear and sexually assaulted her, Prosecutor Underhill said.

The prosecutor said the victim pretended to be asleep and tried to move to get Valentine away from her, feigning that she had woken up in the process. Court heard the girl came forward to police years later when she was an adult, alongside another victim who was abused.

Prosecutor Underhill said the second victim was first attacked when she was only six-years-old. He added that Valentine touched her breasts and sexually assaulted her with his finger. The prosecutor said similar repeated incidents happened as she grew up, with the victim saying it didn’t feel very nice and she didn’t like it.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the victim would recognise the smell of his aftershave whenever he entered the room. Judge Ashworth said the second girl was assaulted on at least five occasions when she was aged between six and 12. He added that it happened twice more when she was aged between 13 and 14, and once more when she was 14.

Judge Ashworth read details of the victim impact statement from the girl, now aged 17. He said: “She describes the devastating blow it had on her internal stability. She has trouble in her sleep, it has tainted her confidence, she has found engaging in college difficult, and it has taken that feeling of safety from her. This is likely to be a wound that she will carry forever.” The judge added that Valentine took away the "internal peace a child is entitled to", sapping her self confidence.

When sentencing Valentine, he added: “You are particularly remorseless, not only that you demolished her safety and privacy, but in the way that you continue to blankly deny any responsibility.” The judge said Valentine compounded his victims’ trauma by making them relive their experiences through court.

He said Valentine had a detachment from any personal sense of empathy, and lacked behavioural boundaries around children. Ashworth said the Waterlooville resident committed sexual offences when the opportunity presented itself, adding that away from his “deviant sexual interest in young children,” he could be a man of good character and has a good history of working.

Valentine was sentenced to nine years in prison for all his offences with him being classed as a “dangerous offender”. Valentine will be eligible for release after six years, subject to a probation assessment.

He will remain on licence for another four years after being released, and has been served with a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order. A permanent restraining order was also imposed for his victims.

Judge Ashworth deemed he is only a danger to children he is emotionally close to, meaning he will not be banned from being allowed near schools or nurseries. Police seized his electronic devices, which will be destroyed and not returned to him as they contained indecent images of children.