Three people were reported to have ‘forced’ their way through the road as drivers followed emergency vehicles entering the closure at the scene.

Fortunately no-one was injured in the crash and the road has now reopened - but officers are reminding drivers that road closures are important safety measures.

The crash at Wickham Road. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘For those who wonder why we close roads, it is quite simple...SAFETY.

‘The biggest killer of police officers is roads.

‘We do not close roads just because we can.

‘It is so we have a safe environment to work in.

‘So, next time you approach a road closure and go to speak to the officer(s) manning it, remember the following:

‘1. No we can't just let you through.

‘2. I appreciate you always drive this way...find another route.

‘3. No, I don't know how long the road will be closed for.

‘4. Yes we have let an Ambulance/Fire/Recovery Truck through the closure...this does not mean you can follow them and force your way through as well.

‘Sometimes officers can be a bit short with people who stop and ask questions similar to the above, it is never personal, but it gets tiresome, especially when you are dealing with very serious incidents and sadly, in some cases, fatalities.