Permission to install one deployable CCTV camera has been granted in the Passage Lane area after two dispersal orders were issued this month. These police powers, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, allow officers to move people on from an area and block them from returning within a specific time frame.

Orders were issued in Thornton Avenue, Crofton Way, Hamble Close, Mariners Way, Passage Lane, Shore Road, Strawberry Field, Garden Mews and part of Newton Road. There were also multiple incidents of dangerous driving according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Councillors at installation of CCTV in Warsash.

The first was issued on June 6, with another order being put in place four days later. Fareham Borough Council has been working alongside the police in a bid to clamp down on the sickening behaviour.

CCTV footage will be monitored and shared with police. Councillor Joanne Burton, of Sarisbury ward, said: ‘Anti-social behaviour can make the lives of Fareham residents miserable, and I hope that this new CCTV camera will provide a long-term solution.

‘I encourage anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to report incidents to the police so they can establish the scale of the problem and determine the most effective way to prevent it. I would also urge parents to ensure they know where their children are going and what they are doing so the community is not impacted.’