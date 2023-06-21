Police warn public after spate of catalytic converter thefts in East Hampshire

In the early hours of June 20 the force received four reports of catalytic converter thefts. These incidents happened on Sages Lane in Alton, and Petersfield Road, Cranford Road, and Marsh Close in Petersfield.

A silver saloon vehicle, possibly with a registration ending XLF, was reportedly seen at these incidents. ‘We would be keen to hear from anyone with any information, or CCTV footage, that could assist in the investigation of these incidents,’ a police statement said.

‘Catalytic converter theft is closely linked to prices of Rhodium and Palladium, which are contained within the converters. The prices of these metals have increased over recent years and this is what we believe has contributed to the number of thefts increasing. Catalytic converters can be stolen within a few minutes by using just a few basic tools.’

Police have offered advice on how to protect your vehicle if you don’t have access to a garage:

- Find out where your catalytic converter is located on your car; if it’s at the front of your car, park with the bonnet towards a wall if possible

- If it’s at the back, park it with your exhaust to the wall

- If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and incorporating a wall

- Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to get under your car

- If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove

- Alternatively, you can also etch a serial number on the converter so that if it is stolen and then recovered, we can get your converter back to you

- You can purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove

- Speak to your dealership or garage about the possibility of adding a tilt sensor that will activate the alarm should any thief try to jack the vehicle up to steal the converter

- If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.

In the event your cat converter is stolen, report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and include any markings so that we can identify your converter if it is recovered.

If you’re a scrap metal dealer and someone has tried to sell you a Catalytic Converter, contact police.

If you’re worried about reporting something to the police, you can report 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. More about how to keep your business safe from criminal sellers here: crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/home-property-safety/catalytic-converter-theft

Contact police on 101 with reference 44230244652.

