Police warn public to “not approach” wanted man

Danny Kernaghan. Pic: Hants police

Danny Kernaghan, 37, of Southampton, has breached his bail conditions following an alleged burglary which took place in May last year. Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him in recent weeks. Now the force is turning to the public for assistance.

“If you have seen Kernaghan, or have any information on his whereabouts, then we want to hear from you,” a spokesperson said. “We believe he will still be in the Southampton area.

“We would also like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

"If you have seen Kernaghan, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44240014490.”

You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/