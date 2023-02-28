As reported, Darren Farrell, 44, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for three and a half years for his punishing beatings of his partner at an address in Waterlooville. When the woman’s friend tried to help, the cowardly menace turned on her too.

Farrell, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his girlfriend, and a charge of common assault on the second female. All the offences took place in July 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court before he was locked away at Portsmouth Crown Court. Farrell was also handed a 10-year restraining order not to contact the complainants involved.

Hampshire police said the sentence serves as a warning to other domestic abusers. Police staff investigator Lorraine Griffin, who led the investigation, said: ‘I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case, who suffered a consistent stream of abuse over many months at the hands of Farrell. When her friend attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted.

‘We are pleased with this sentence - it represents more than just a punishment for Farrell; it also gives this woman the opportunity to build a future out of his shadow. We hope that this sentence provides reassurance to victims of domestic abuse in Waterlooville, and indeed across the whole of Hampshire, that we will support you and work hard to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

‘I would urge anyone suffering domestic abuse to seek support, and not suffer in silence. Please contact us or a domestic abuse support service. Your calls will be taken seriously.

‘We appreciate that you may not be ready to speak to police, and that’s ok. There are organisations in your area, completely independent of the police, that can help you if you need it.’

You can report domestic abuse by calling 101 or report online via our website. Always call 999 in an emergency.