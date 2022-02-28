Mason Preston, 21, of Purbrook Way in Leigh Park, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Feb 28).

The court heard how Preston was outside Basingstoke train station on the evening of February 5, along with 40 other Portsmouth Football Club supporters.

The group started chanting ‘scummers’ at three Southampton fans before throwing beer, at which point it escalated.

PA

Among the Saints supporters was victim Sasha Brown, who was wearing a red and white Saints top.

Prosecuting, Giles Fletcher, said: ‘At 8pm in the evening the defendant was part of a group of 40 football supporters at Basingstoke train station.

‘The victim, Mr Brown, was one of three Southampton fans and was with two of his friends. He was wearing a Southampton top.

‘We say there was an unprovoked attack on Mr Brown, he was headbutted and fell to the floor.

‘He was left with a black eye and a cut to the back of his head that was bleeding for some time. He suffered for some time, six weeks, with vertigo and injuries since the attack happened.’

Preston entered a guilty plea for common assault.

In the aftermath of the incident video clips of the assault were widely shared on social media.

Footage was shown in the courtroom.

Mr Fletcher added: ‘As you may or may not be aware there’s been a fair amount of media and social media interest in this case.’

The prosecution asked the bench to consider a football banning order.

Defending, Lian Webster said: ‘Clearly the victim suffered lasting injuries.

‘I understand this is an offence that you may not be able to sentence under your powers, but I seek to persuade you.

‘Please take his maturity and age as a matter that can allow this to be concluded today.’

The hearing will continue this afternoon.

