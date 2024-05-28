Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football fan who stormed the field and chased a referee during a Pompey match has been handed a five year banning order.

Ted Piolunowicz, 63, from Stoke-on-Trent, raced onto the pitch during the Portsmouth FC clash with Port Vale at Vale Park, Burslem, on January 27. He confronted referee Craig Hicks after he awarded Pompey a penalty.

Valiants midfielder Conor Grant was adjudged to have fouled Abu Kamara on the 85th minute, with Colby Bishop converting the spot-kick three minutes later and the Blues going on to win the match 1-0.

A Port Vale fan runs on the pitch to chase Referee Craig Hicks (not pictured) during the Sky Bet League One match at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

After spotting the disgruntled supporter, Mr Hicks ran away and headed down the tunnel. Piolunowicz was restrained by stewards. Staffordshire Police arrested and charged Piolunowicz with one count of going on to the playing area at a football match and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in March.

A fan is stopped by officials and staff from both teams after he attempted to get to referee Craig Hicks in Pompey's win at Port Vale. Pic: Jason Brown

He appeared at the same court again on May 9. The force said Piolunowicz is banned from attending Port Vale and international fixtures for the next five years after pleading guilty to going onto the playing area at a football match. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £253.

Police Constable Tim Moss, dedicated football officer for Port Vale Football Club, said: “This outcome is the result of positive work being done by Port Vale Football Club, Staffordshire Police and the courts to combat unacceptable behaviour.