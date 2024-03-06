Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Emery, 44, had been last seen at her home address in the Portchester area of Fareham on the morning of March 6 with police concerned for her welfare.

However, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have now confirmed that she has now been found.

