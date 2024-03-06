Portchester woman found after being reported missing with police concerned for her safety
Police who were searching for a woman from Portchester have confirmed she has now been located.
Claire Emery, 44, had been last seen at her home address in the Portchester area of Fareham on the morning of March 6 with police concerned for her welfare.
However, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have now confirmed that she has now been found.
A spokesperson said: "We recently appealed for information to help find Claire Emery from Portchester who had been reported missing. We're pleased to say she has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared out appeal."