At about 5pm on Tuesday the woman, in her 50s, was near the lake at Foxes Forest in Hilsea when she was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as having an English accent and wearing black shorts.

Foxes Forest

Chief Inspector at Hampshire police, Robert Mitchell, said: ‘Our detectives have been carrying out enquiries in the Foxes Forest area as part of our investigation. We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who was parked in the area at the time, particularly in the car park towards the west end of Foxes Forest. They may have dash cam footage of a man acting suspiciously or leaving the area.

‘We have not received any similar reports in Portsmouth at the current time and have active lines of enquiry that we’re currently following.

‘Portsmouth is a very safe place in which to live and work and reports such as this one are rare. Our advice is to not be alarmed but remain vigilant. I’d like to remind people to observe advice such as sticking to paths and walking through well-lit areas after dark, where possible.

‘We will be patrolling this area of Portsmouth over the next few days. Do come and speak to officers if you have any questions or concerns.’

The woman is receiving support from specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting reference 44210318095 or alternatively go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

