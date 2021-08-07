Emergency services were called to a blaze in a flat above Papa John’s on Cosham High Street at around 7.45pm yesterday.

Fire crews from Cosham and Southsea attended the scene, along with officers from Hampshire Constabulary.

The blaze was safely extinguished and no one was injured.

Fire crews attending an incident in Cosham High Street on August 6, 2021. Picture: Mark Cox

Two boys aged 17 and 15, both from Portsmouth and a 15-year-old boy from Waterlooville have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

‘If you or anyone you know was in the area before or at the time the fire started, any information you have, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.

‘We also believe some people may have filmed the fire. If anyone has any mobile phone footage, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44210313131 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

