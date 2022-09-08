Dawid Rudzki, of Gladys Road, Stamshaw, was caught fishing without the licence on May 18 last year at Sinah Lake on Hayling Island – landing him before city magistrates.

A bailiff carrying out licence checks for Portsmouth and District Angling Society, which uses the lake, hooked society member Rudzki, 47, before reporting the matter to the Environment Agency, which successfully pursued Rudzki through the courts.

Dawid Rudzki was caught fishing without the licence in May last year at Sinah Lake on Hayling Island. Pic Environment Agency

Despite attempts to wriggle-out of a court conviction after denying the charge, Rudzki was fined £250 by magistrates and ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34.

The Environment Agency said the fisherman could have bought a one-day rod licence to fish for just £6. Instead, his bill for not doing so, including costs, was almost 100 times the amount of the licence.

Kye Jerrom, a senior enforcement officer with the Environment Agency, said: ‘The eagle-eyed bailiff at Sinah Lake was instrumental in bringing this case to court. Making sure anglers followed club rules ended with Rudzki’s conviction. An excellent example of a fishing club official making sure members pay their way, vital to helping the Environment Agency protect fisheries.

‘Around £25m is raised annually through fishing licences, paying for stocking waters with half-a-million fish, and improving rivers and fisheries for anglers and the wider environment. It’s quick, easy and cheap to get a licence: online, by phone and at the Post Office – search “fishing licence” on gov.uk.

‘Our fisheries enforcement officers carry our regular checks on private lakes, rivers, ponds and canals – anywhere that can be fished. Information on suspected illegal fishing can be called into our incident hotline: 0800 80 70 60.’

Anglers aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water need a licence. An annual licence starts at £30. Concessions are available, and junior licences are free for 13-to-16-year-olds.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round, supported by police forces and the Angling Trust, as well as fishing clubs and societies.

Rudzki was found guilty of fishing without a rod licence in his absence in July.