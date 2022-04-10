Police have shut the area this evening, with no access to the public.

It was caused by the discovery of a ‘suspicious package’.

Pictures show the cordon at the junction with Park Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hard remains cordoned off. Picture: JPIMedia

In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘Please be aware that due to an ongoing incident at The Hard, Portsmouth there are a number of road closures.

‘You will not be able access The Hard via Queen Street or Park Road. We are also limiting access to buses, trains and Gosport Ferry. Trains are being stopped at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station.

‘You will not be able to leave Gun Wharf Quays via the pedestrian tunnel and our colleagues from GWQ have closed this.

‘This incident is ongoing and we will update you once the area is reopened.

‘Thank you all for your patience and understand, we appreciate this will cause significant disruption to your evenings.’

South Western Railway added in a statement on its website: ‘Due to the police dealing with an incident at Portsmouth Harbour all lines are blocked.

‘Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 23:00 10/04.

‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’