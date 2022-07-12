The 14-year-old was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers were called to Hollywood Bowl, in Gunwharf Quays, at 5.47pm on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a boy, 13, being stabbed in the leg at Hollywood Bowl, in Gunwharf Quays.

A boy, 13, was found with a stab wound on his leg.

The child was hospitalised and treated following the assault.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 14-year-old remains in police custody at this time, with officers appealing for more information.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have now arrested a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘He remains in police custody at the current time.

‘We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

‘Anyone with any information about this incident should call 101 quoting 44220276145.’