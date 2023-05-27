The 14-year-old male is the seventh person detained following a burglary spree last month. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said following a series of burglaries in Hilsea, Cosham and Southsea, a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of four counts of dwelling burglary, attempted burglary and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

She added: ‘He remains in police custody at the current time. We received reports that on Sunday 9 April and Monday 17 April a number of sheds, garages and houses were targeted at addresses on Hawthorn Crescent, Highbury Grove, Elgin Road, Southwood Road, Prince Albert Road, The Hillway, Windsor Road and Wimpole Court.

One bike which was stolen has been recovered by police. They are hoping to reach out to its owner. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘Items including a laptop, a car and nine bicycles have been stolen. Three of the bikes and the car have been reunited with their owners so far.’

Police have detained a 14-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys, all from Portsmouth – as well as a 21-year-old man from London – so far. One boy has also been charged and pleaded guilty.

‘A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been charged with dwelling burglary in connection with one of the incidents on Hawthorn Crescent,’ the spokeswoman added. ‘He pleaded guilty and has been recalled to a Youth Detention facility, as well as being required to pay a victim surcharge.’