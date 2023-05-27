Earlier this week, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal after receiving reports of an incident on a number 23 Stagecoach bus from Havant to Portsmouth on Saturday, May 13.

No serious injuries were reported to police at the time.

Police have been investigating the incident. Picture: John Devlin

Now, after police gathered more information about what happened, the investigation has been dropped.

A spokeswoman from the police force said: ‘A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault, however has since been released with no further action being taken against him. This decision has been made in consultation with the female victim who was spoken about in the appeal.’

If you have information about a crime that has taken place, you can contact police by calling 101 or by going to the constabulary’s website.