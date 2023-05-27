News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police drop investigation into incident on bus to Portsmouth

An investigation into an alleged incident on a bus between Havant and Portsmouth has been shelved by police.
By David George
Published 27th May 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 09:07 BST

Earlier this week, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an appeal after receiving reports of an incident on a number 23 Stagecoach bus from Havant to Portsmouth on Saturday, May 13.

No serious injuries were reported to police at the time.

Police have been investigating the incident. Picture: John DevlinPolice have been investigating the incident. Picture: John Devlin
Now, after police gathered more information about what happened, the investigation has been dropped.

A spokeswoman from the police force said: ‘A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault, however has since been released with no further action being taken against him. This decision has been made in consultation with the female victim who was spoken about in the appeal.’

If you have information about a crime that has taken place, you can contact police by calling 101 or by going to the constabulary’s website.

In an emergency, always dial 999.