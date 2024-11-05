Emma Watts, 37, remains in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital with it understood she was put in an induced coma following a severe head injury suffered in Cinderford Close. She was airlifted to hospital following the incident around 3.10pm as police and medics swarmed to the area.

As reported, Paul Watts, 35, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with attempting to murder Ms Watts, understood to be his wife who he lived with. Watts did not enter a plea when he appeared in court with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on December 2. He was remanded in custody.

Tensions were running high in the area as locals struggle to come to terms with events. One person said: “It’s such a shock and was totally unexpected. Hopefully she pulls through. There’s never been anything like this here before.”

Another local said: “We just saw the police and ambulance taking over the road. It was scary to see.”

A couple new to the area added: “We didn’t see anything but heard about it. It’s terrible, hopefully she will be ok.”

The cordon has now been lifted in the small street, which has a field adjoining it and is nestled just below Portsdown Hill. Parcel deliveries were seen untouched outside the semi-detached house which has a car and a van parked in the driveway.

A police statement said on Friday: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth on Thursday following an incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“The woman remains at Southampton General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.”

