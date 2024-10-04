Portsmouth con-woman who faked being carer and stole off elderly is jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stevie-Jo Pasing, 33, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, entered the victims’ address in Hale Court on Fratton Road on Wednesday 23 August 2023 under the pretence of being a carer.
After gaining access to the building, Pasing came to the address and declared herself to be a carer, but was not believed by the occupants who asked her to leave. Pasing ignored this and entered the address, where she stole a handbag containing £50 in cash and all of the food from the fridge and freezer.
Following enquiries by police, Pasing was identified on CCTV footage and arrested on Wednesday 20 September 2023. Upon arrest, she was found in possession of Class A drugs and was further arrested for this offence.
Pasing was charged with dwelling burglary and theft and possessing a controlled drug Class A – Heroin, both of which she pled guilty to at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21 August 2024.
She appeared for sentencing today (Friday 4 October) at Portsmouth Crown Court, where she was jailed for two years.
DC Paul Osborne from the Eastern Area Crime Team said, “I hope this sends a clear message to distraction burglars, or anyone who tries to take advantage of elderly or vulnerable people, that we will investigate these incidents thoroughly to secure justice for victims.
“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website."
For more information on how to protect your home from distraction burglary, visit our crime prevention page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/