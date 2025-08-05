A man has pleaded guilty to stealing expensive valuables from cars and taking vehicles.

Edward Parker, 44, pleaded guilty to various offences at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 4). Items were stolen from a vehicle in Wickham.

A Volkswagen Golf was also stolen from Rowlands Castle on May 26. Parker, of Pippin Drive, Chesterton, Cambs, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle six counts of theft from a motor vehicle; one count of dangerous driving; two counts of driving while disqualified; one count of drunk driving, and two counts of using a vehicle with no insurance.

Edward Parker, 44, of Pippin Drive, Chesterton, Cambs, has pleaded guilty to various vehicle thefts at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. | Chris Moorhouse

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers found a stolen vehicle near Whitchurch. The Citroen Berlingo was located on the A34 at Tufton at roughly 8pm on Saturday (August 2). It was taken from the Aylesbury area in Buckinghamshire.

Police said: “The other charges relate to reports that items including handbags, driving licences, car keys, number platers, and an iPhone, laptop and iPad were stolen from vehicles in Sutton Scotney, Wickham, Sparsholt and Petersfield between May 24 and June 24.”

Parker pleaded guilty to all offences and is currently remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on September 5.