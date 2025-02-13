Portsmouth drug dealer who fled police back on the run after court no-show

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST
A man who fled police before he was caught and detained over drug dealing is now on the run again after failing to show up for his court sentence.

The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.placeholder image
Alfie Harmer, 26, of Landguard Road, Southsea, failed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 7 after previously admitting possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The offences followed reports of drug-related activity in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, when officers were called to the scene on Friday March 10, 2023.

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.

“A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”

Harmer is currently on the run with a warrant out for his arrest after his court no-show.

