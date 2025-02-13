Portsmouth drug dealer who fled police back on the run after court no-show
Alfie Harmer, 26, of Landguard Road, Southsea, failed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 7 after previously admitting possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
The offences followed reports of drug-related activity in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, when officers were called to the scene on Friday March 10, 2023.
A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.
“A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”
Harmer is currently on the run with a warrant out for his arrest after his court no-show.