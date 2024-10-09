Persistent drug use reported outside Portsmouth council blocks - police step up anti-social behaviour patrols

Repeated drug use and homeless people rough sleeping outside in the stairwells of two council blocks has forced police to take action.

Officers were called to Tipton House and Edgbaston House in Sedgley Close, Somers Town, after receiving numerous reports about anti-social behaviour. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that personnel were tasked to “flush out the culprits” amid persistent drug use.

Officers were deployed to Tipton House and Edgbaston House in Somers Town, Portsmouth, following reports of persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour. | Portsmouth Police
Police said patrols will continue in the area to deter further incidents. | Portsmouth Police

A presence will be maintained in the area to deter further incidents. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force has received numerous calls about drug use and rough sleeping over the past fortnight.

“As a preventative measure, officers have been conducting proactive patrols of the area and will continue to do so,” he added. “No arrests have been made at this stage.” Officers from the St. Thomas & Eastney and Milton Neighbourhood teams were also tasked at dealing with shoplifters.

The police spokesman added: “Officers also conducted proactive patrols of a number of stores including the Spar on St James Road, Tesco on Elm Grove and Co-op on Great Southsea Street.”

