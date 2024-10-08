Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have said a large group of men seen scraping in a Somerstown street near a school with “crowbars, hammers, metal bars and baseball bats” were involved in a four-car crash moments earlier.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Somers Road violence on Sunday | Supp

As reported, a large number of police officers and force units with sirens blazing were seen near Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, around 5.30pm. A “terrified” resident described her terror as she witnessed shocking violence in Somers Road before revealing how one man tried to get into her garden. The incident spilled out onto Cottage Grove.

The local said around 15 men ambushed a vehicle in Somers Road after crashing into it - leaving the vehicle blocked - before a “huge” fight erupted. “They all got out and started fighting with crowbars, hammers, metal bars and baseball bats. It was definitely planned,” the resident said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so scary. At first the bang was so loud it sounded like gunshots but it was them smashing up the car. It was chaos. One tried to get into my garden…I had to lock my gate. He then tried to jump my gate before a Mercedes turned up. They all got in and drove off after the ones that legged it on foot.”

Now police have told The News no one has yet been arrested but revealed four cars were involved in a collision before the violent scenes erupted. The force believes there is no wider risk to the public with the men thought to be known to each other.

A police spokesperson told The News: “We were called at 5.08pm on Sunday to the junction of Somers Road and Cottage Grove in Portsmouth. Four cars: a SEAT Leon, a Ford Focus, an E-Class Mercedes, and a 5 series BMW, were involved in a collision before a number of men were then seen to be involved in a fight. The men had dispersed before officers arrived at the scene.

“We have reviewed CCTV of the incident and enquiries are underway to establish what happened and who was involved. A number of suspected public order offences are thought to have been committed. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man tried to enter a garden during the Somers Road incident | Supplied

District Commander for Portsmouth, Superintendent Paul Markham added: “Incidents of violence like this are rare in the city and will not be tolerated. Our initial enquiries suggest that all the parties involved may be known to each other, so there isn’t a wider risk identified to the public at this time. We will be robustly investigating this incident and will make arrests as appropriate as part of our enquiries.

“We are carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should speak to these uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team or the local bobby (Designated Neighbourhood Officer) PC Clarke by e-mailing [email protected].”

Anyone who saw what happened or the vehicles in the area at the time should call 101 quoting 44240434203 or go online to:https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/