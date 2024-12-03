A Pompey fan has been banned from football matches for five years after admitting threatening behaviour at Portsmouth’s match with Millwall.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Tensions boiled over after Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to the south Londoners in the Carabao Cup first round at Fratton Park in August.

Police vans were seen blocking Goldsmith Avenue to allow Millwall fans to get to Fratton train station unharmed as the force battled to keep a lid on matters. A police officer took a blow to the head in clashes outside the north east corner of the ground.

Southsea man George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road, was the only person arrested and charged in the fall-out. He previously appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he admitted using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

Today Shipp has been sentenced for his actions, with magistrates handing him a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work alongside a five-year football banning order. He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs £85.

A police spokesperson previously said: “Just after the game at approximately 9.40pm on Tuesday 13 August, there was a verbal altercation between opposing fans outside the north east corner of the ground.

“Officers intervened to separate the group but one officer was struck to his head, causing minor injuries. We have not yet identified the person responsible for the officer assault.

“George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road in Southsea has been charged on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

The spokesperson added: “Police blocked part of Goldsmith Avenue temporarily so the away fans could get to the train station.”

The sentence follows fighting between Portsmouth and Millwall fans on Wednesday of last week in Goldsmith Avenue. Police were accused of “excessive force” with batons after “concerning” complaints were made by fans after the “high risk” game was abandoned due to a power outage.