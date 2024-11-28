Millwall fans were seen drinking at a Fratton pub as a strong police presence stood guard before the doomed match with Pompey last night at Fratton Park.

Police standing guard outside The Mermaid pub in New Road, Fratton | Supplied

Police were out in force for yesterday evening’s Championship clash after trouble flared between fans during August’s Carabao Cup first round match which the south Londoners won 1-0. A police officer took a blow to the head on that occasion while Southsea man George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road, admitted a charge of threatening behaviour.

Unusual scenes were spotted before last night’s match - which was called off before a ball was kicked after a power outage - with officers and a riot van seen standing outside The Mermaid pub in New Road where around 50 Millwall fans were reportedly allowed to drink.

A police van was also seen combing the Fratton area. One local said: “I’ve never seen so many police around here for a game. We never have police at this pub, it’s very unusual. The Millwall fans were in the pub from 4.45pm and the game wasn’t due to start for three hours after that.”

After the game was called off fans poured along Goldsmith Avenue - where police vans had blocked the road and separated fans during the clash in August. A heavy presence of officers were again at the location with some verbal hostilities aired from disgruntled fans who braved the cold for the ill-fated match.

To add to the misery for Millwall fans wanting to make their way home there was an emergency incident between Surbiton and Woking leaving all lines blocked. “Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem,” a South Western Railway statement said.