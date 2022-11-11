Portsmouth flats were left unsafe after dodgy fire inspection - but residents were kept in the dark

An insufficient risk assessment at Forbes Court in London Road, Hilsea – which endangered occupants – lead to the punishment. Watson, Wild and Baker Ltd and its former director and risk assessor, Adrian Watson, were found guilty of failing to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment by jury at Portsmouth Crown Court in July.

Judge Timothy Mousley sentenced the defendants last Friday, forcing them to pay fines and costs of over £100,000. He said the risk assessment was ‘fell far short of the appropriate standards.’

Forbes Court, London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101122-01)

Sailesh Mehta, prosecuting on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority, said: ‘It was the duty of these defendants to ensure that they got it right. ‘Others depended on them doing their duty and the jury found that they fell so far below the duty that the risk was death or serious injury.’

The assessment at the block of flats failed to evaluate every aspect of the building. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) became aware of the situation in 2017.

The property company responsible for flats conducted an investigation, and it was deemed safe after a new assessor did a comprehensive evaluation. Watson and the defendants refused to accept that by not looking at every risk, including the potential for escape routes to be blocked, occupants risked serious injury and death.

Insufficient fire risk assessments landed the ex-assessor and a company with major fines. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101122-02)

Jason Avery, HIWFRS area manager, said: ‘We will never shy away from taking action if fire safety risks are ignored. By failing to consider every aspect of this building’s safety, the defendants had no idea if Forbes Court was a safe place for those who lived there, or not.

‘Fire risk assessments are at the very heart of fire safety for any building and must be carried out properly to protect residents.’

Watson, Wild and Baker Ltd were fined £60,000 and ordered to pay £25,000 in costs. Watson was fined £5,040 and handed £10,000 in costs.

