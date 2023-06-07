Popular salon Haha in London Road was broken into by thieves overnight last Thursday who made off with hair equipment, laptops and cash. Windows and doors were damaged in the process by burglars who ransacked the place after removing steel bars across the roof velux before taking glass out to gain entry.

READ NOW: Tumble dryer fire

The salon was also victim to burglars during a break-in in January that resulted in thousands of pounds being stolen. However, large amounts of money are no longer kept at the location any more - meaning the cash lost this time was minimal.

Hair salon training centre Haha has been raided for the second time this year. Owner Steve Churcher is pictured outside the centre in North End, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Churcher, owner of the salon, said: ‘It’s the second time this has happened to us - it’s a joke. They got in the same way as before via the flat roof. They were determined to get in using a drill and crowbar.

‘We work so hard to give people jobs and contribute to the community. We feel violated. It’s definitely the same people as before, who were never caught. They got in the same way and knew where to go. It was horrible for staff coming in on Friday to discover burglars had been there.’

CCTV was stolen at the salon during the first break-in so there was no evidence of the raid taking place.

Lisa Campbell, operations director, added: ‘We are not that silly to leave large amounts of cash again on site. Only the training day and salon day of takings were on the premises and the staff tip jars. This time they did a lot more damage looking for where we might have moved the cash.’

Owner Steve Churcher in the area where the salon was broken into Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called on Friday morning to a report that Haha hair salon on London Road had been broken into overnight. It was reported that items including hair equipment, laptops and cash had been taken. Windows and doors had also been damaged in the process.

‘We are currently investigating this incident and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances and identify those involved.’

SEE ALSO: M27 crash latest

Thieves ransacked the salon and offices

After the break-in

Picture: Habibur Rahman