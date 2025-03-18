A drunk and drugged-up husband delivered a “brutal act of domestic violence” as he repeatedly smashed his wife in the head when “intending to kill her”, a court heard.

Scene in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. Paul Watts was charged with attempted murder

Jilted Paul Watts, 35, flew into a “violent rage” on Emma Watts, 37, at their Cinderford Close home in Paulsgrove on October 31 around 3pm.

Mrs Watts was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital after being left “fighting for her life” following her husband’s “relentless” attack when ordered to leave the family home, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. Watts is on trial for attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court Mrs Watts had “concerns over drinking and drug taking” from her husband, with the house no longer a “safe place”. He said: “This was a brutal act of domestic violence after Emma Watts told her husband to leave the home. The marriage was quite obviously in a very bad place.

“In this moment when delivering punch after punch after punch on his wife, we say he intended to kill her.”

Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove.

Mr Jones told jurors the “catalyst” for the violence took place when Mrs Watts, accompanied by her best friend for support when returning to the property, asked her husband to leave the house and warned him she had police on “speed dial”. “The defendant ran behind her and grabbed her with both arms and dragged her backwards,” the prosecutor said.

“Emma Watts was dragged back through the front door of the house. Her best friend thought she should call police. Then, behind closed doors, the defendant was in a violent rage.

“The defendant set upon her delivering hard and repeated blows to her which drew an extensive amount of blood.”

Following the attack, Mrs Watts was left unconscious while “groaning” with a pool of blood in the hallway where the attack had taken place near the stairs. Blood was splattered across the walls and floors.

Meanwhile, her husband had the “foresight” to wash his hands before placing his limp wife’s body on the kitchen table after the “violent, relentless and unlawful assault”, Mr Jones said. “After the attack the defendant walked off down the road with a smirk on his face,” the prosecutor added.

Watts then returned to the property when police turned up and forced entry before arresting him. However, immediate concerns turned to Mrs Watts who was covered with blood over her head and face, large swelling to her face, a jaw that appeared to be broken and a skull that looked dented. Her eyes were so swollen they were forced shut, Mr Jones told jurors.

“The injuries were life threatening and needed immediate advanced care,” Mr Jones said. “She was put onto a stretcher and into a helicopter and taken to hospital.”

The violent attack left Mrs Watts with a skull fracture, fractures to the cheekbone, eye sockets, jaw, breastbone, ribs and part of her spine. She suffered bruising to the neck, hand and fingers.

When quizzed by police, Watts gave “no comment” in interview. “(Watts) gave no account, no explanation, no version of his own of events,” Mr Jones said.

(Proceeding)