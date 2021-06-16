Portsmouth man, 26, arrested over arson and assault in Fred Francis Close, Leigh Park

Police confirmed the 26-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested last night in connection with disorder in Fred Francis Close in Leigh Park on June 7, and the vehicle fire on June 13 morning.

It comes after two 15-year-old boys were arrested in the June 7 fracas where around 10 people were seen gathered swinging punches and shouting between 3pm and 7.30pm.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly ‘seriously assaulted’ during the incident, police previously said.

Police attend an incident on Fred Francis Close, on June 7.

The Land Rover was damaged in a suspected arson at 4am on June 13.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A 26-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested in connection with this (June 7) incident and a second incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 13) in which a vehicle was set alight on Fred Francis Close.

‘He was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, arson and sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

‘He remains in police custody at this time.’

Portsmouth City Council said it is helping tenants affected.

A statement said: ‘We have also taken positive action to support those tenants affected by these incidents.’

