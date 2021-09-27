Portsmouth man, 35, remanded into custody after being charged with five burglaries across city

A MAN has been charged and remanded in custody following an investigation into a series of house burglaries in Portsmouth.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:46 pm

Michael Smith, 35, of Warwick Crescent, has been charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and one count of cannabis possession.

The charges follow burglaries at Meyrick Road, Tipner Lane, Locksway Road, Northern Parade and Beresford Road, between September 14 - 25.

Smith appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday October 25.

