Michael Smith, 35, of Warwick Crescent, has been charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and one count of cannabis possession.

The charges follow burglaries at Meyrick Road, Tipner Lane, Locksway Road, Northern Parade and Beresford Road, between September 14 - 25.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Smith appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday October 25.

