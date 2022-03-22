Portsmouth man, 40, arrested over sex assault of girl, 17, on bus

As reported, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling from Fareham to Locks Heath on March 4.

The girl had got on the X5 First Bus at 4.22pm at Fareham Bus station.

Police appeal

During the course of the 35-minute journey, it is alleged a man sat uncomfortably close to her and proceeded to sexually assault her over her clothing.

This continued until she got off the bus at 4.57pm.

As part of enquiries, a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while further enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44220088448.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous form at crimestoppers-uk.org

