Portsmouth man suffers head injury after late night assault in Albert Road
A section of the road was cordoned off by the police as the 38-year-old man from Portsmouth received treatment from paramedics just before midnight on Saturday, August 16. Following the assault a 47-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11.48pm on Saturday, August 16 after a man was assaulted on Albert Road, Southsea. The man, a 38-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.”