Portsmouth man suffers head injury after late night assault in Albert Road

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 13:49 BST
A man has suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment after an assault in Albert Road.

A section of the road was cordoned off by the police as the 38-year-old man from Portsmouth received treatment from paramedics just before midnight on Saturday, August 16. Following the assault a 47-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11.48pm on Saturday, August 16 after a man was assaulted on Albert Road, Southsea. The man, a 38-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.”

It was the second assault reported in Portsmouth on Saturday night, with a brawl in Fratton leading to three arrests.

