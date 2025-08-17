Portsmouth man suffers head injury after late night assault in Albert Road

A man has suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment after an assault in Albert Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the road was cordoned off by the police as the 38-year-old man from Portsmouth received treatment from paramedics just before midnight on Saturday, August 16. Following the assault a 47-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11.48pm on Saturday, August 16 after a man was assaulted on Albert Road, Southsea. The man, a 38-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.”