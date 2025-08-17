Police cordoned off George Street in Fratton on Saturday, August 16 outside the Graham Arms after receiving reports of an assault. Three men from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested with a 47-year-old man taken to hospital.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At 10.44pm On Saturday, August 16 officers were called to George Street following a report of an assault. A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. A 37-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“A 63-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.”

All three men remain in police custody at this time.

1 . Fratton assault Police cordoned off a section of George Street at around 10.44pm on Saturday, August 16. | Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

2 . Fratton assault Three people were arrested with one man taken to hospital for treatment. | Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

3 . Fratton Assault A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. | Stu Vaizey Photo Sales