Police cordoned off George Street in Fratton on Saturday, August 16 outside the Graham Arms after receiving reports of an assault. Three men from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested with a 47-year-old man taken to hospital.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At 10.44pm On Saturday, August 16 officers were called to George Street following a report of an assault. A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. A 37-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
“A 63-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.”
All three men remain in police custody at this time.