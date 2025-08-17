Three men arrested after brawl in Fratton sees one man require hospital treatment

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 12:16 BST

Three men have been arrested in Portsmouth after an assault took place late at night which saw one man require hospital treatment.

Police cordoned off George Street in Fratton on Saturday, August 16 outside the Graham Arms after receiving reports of an assault. Three men from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested with a 47-year-old man taken to hospital.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At 10.44pm On Saturday, August 16 officers were called to George Street following a report of an assault. A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. A 37-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“A 63-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.”

All three men remain in police custody at this time.

Police cordoned off a section of George Street at around 10.44pm on Saturday, August 16.

