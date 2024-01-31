Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old female reported the incident to the police just before 8am on January 4. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received a report of a woman receiving "malicious communications" from a man in his 20s.

She added: "A 28 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of stalking and sending a communication conveying an indecent/offensive message. He has been released on conditional bail until Monday, April 22."

Fareham Police reported on Facebook that several items were seized when the arrest was made. "Stalking is a very serious offence that can have a detrimental affect on the person being stalked," the force added.