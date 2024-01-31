Woman bombarded with "malicious communications" as Portsmouth man arrested for stalking
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking after a woman was barraged with "malicious communications" over the phone.
The 26-year-old female reported the incident to the police just before 8am on January 4. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received a report of a woman receiving "malicious communications" from a man in his 20s.
She added: "A 28 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of stalking and sending a communication conveying an indecent/offensive message. He has been released on conditional bail until Monday, April 22."
Fareham Police reported on Facebook that several items were seized when the arrest was made. "Stalking is a very serious offence that can have a detrimental affect on the person being stalked," the force added.
"Hampshire Police will deal robustly with anyone who is a perpetrator of this." If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Stop Domestic Abuse charity offers a helpline and support to those dealing with stalking and similar incidents. People can reach out to them by calling 0330 0533 630, or by visiting their website. Anyone in an emergency should call 999.