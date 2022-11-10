Officers were called to an address Whitsbury Road yesterday afternoon. Drug-related misdemeanours were reportedly taking place at the property.

A 44-year-old was arrested, with police seizing nearly £300 in cash, a mobile phone, and suspected Class A drugs from him. A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers were called to an address on Whitsbury Road yesterday afternoon to a report of drug-related activity at the property.

The arrest was made in Whitsbury Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘We attended and arrested the man, a 44-year-old from Portsmouth on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Almost £300 in cash, a mobile phone and suspected Class A drugs were seized.

‘The man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.