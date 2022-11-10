Portsmouth man arrested for supplying drugs in Havant after Class A substances seized
A MAN from Portsmouth has been detained on suspicion of supplying drugs in Havant.
Officers were called to an address Whitsbury Road yesterday afternoon. Drug-related misdemeanours were reportedly taking place at the property.
A 44-year-old was arrested, with police seizing nearly £300 in cash, a mobile phone, and suspected Class A drugs from him. A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers were called to an address on Whitsbury Road yesterday afternoon to a report of drug-related activity at the property.
‘We attended and arrested the man, a 44-year-old from Portsmouth on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Almost £300 in cash, a mobile phone and suspected Class A drugs were seized.
‘The man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.
‘We encourage our communities to spot the signs that someone might be involved in drugs supply and report them to us.’