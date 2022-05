Andrew Wood, 31, was wanted by Hampshire Constabulary on recall to prison.

He has connections across Hampshire, including on the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Wood, 31, has been arrested by police. Pictured: Policemen at Lidl carpark, Derby Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Wood is also linked to the Hackney area in London.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him, and the 31-year-old has now been found.