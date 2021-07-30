Portsmouth man arrested over assault on emergency worker after police called to North End house

A MAN from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after police were called to a property in North End.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:43 pm

More than half a dozen police vehicles and more than six police officers attended a property in Stubbington Avenue at 9.24am on Monday, after officers received a report of a man making threats towards an occupant of an address in Stubbington Avenue.

A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police have been called to North End after reports that threats were being made to an individual in Stubbington Avenue.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said he has been released under investigation for the assault.

She added: ‘He has been released with no further action for the public order offence.’

