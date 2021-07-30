Portsmouth man arrested over assault on emergency worker after police called to North End house
A MAN from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after police were called to a property in North End.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:43 pm
More than half a dozen police vehicles and more than six police officers attended a property in Stubbington Avenue at 9.24am on Monday, after officers received a report of a man making threats towards an occupant of an address in Stubbington Avenue.
A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth council prepares for court hearing after beginning legal proceedings ...
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said he has been released under investigation for the assault.
She added: ‘He has been released with no further action for the public order offence.’