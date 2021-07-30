More than half a dozen police vehicles and more than six police officers attended a property in Stubbington Avenue at 9.24am on Monday, after officers received a report of a man making threats towards an occupant of an address in Stubbington Avenue.

A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said he has been released under investigation for the assault.

She added: ‘He has been released with no further action for the public order offence.’

