Portsmouth man attacks several shoppers and emergency worker while shouting racial tirade in Tesco
Police detained the 30-year-old Portsmouth native following several reported incidents at Tesco in Crasswell Street on September 28. The arrest was made after multiple individuals were struck by the man between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.
“Officers attended and arrested a 30 year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of common assault, common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
“He has been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue. As part of our enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has mobile phone footage of the incident. If you have any information which could assist with our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44240421973.”
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.