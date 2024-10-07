Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been seriously injured in a collision which shut part of a major road

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident on the A3 southbound in Horndean earlier this afternoon. Emergency services have had to close the exit slip road at junction 2 of the A3 southbound, as well as other parts of the route.

Waterlooville Police reports: “We are currently attending a collision in Horndean and have had to close a road while emergency services respond. The incident took place just before 1.30pm, with a woman in her 50s suffering a serious injury.

“As part of our response, we have closed the exit road at junction 2 of the A3 southbound, along with a stretch of road just south of the roundabout on the B2149 and the north bound Havant Road up to Rowlands Castle Road.

“Please try to avoid the area while these closures are in place and we thank you for your patience.” Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports the route was cleared at 4.42pm. They said: “B2149 #Horndean - Dell Piece East CLEARED in both directions between #A3M J2 #Cowplain and B2149 Havant Rd after the earlier incident, delays easing.” A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the collision involved a car and a woman on a pedal cycle.