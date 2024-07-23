Portsmouth man arrested after two women attacked and injured near Cosham High Street - paramedics called
A man has been arrested after the females were attacked on Cosham High Street this morning (July 23). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene after being alerted at 5am.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers received reports of a concern for welfare of a woman in Magdala Road. He confirmed the person arrested was a 32-year-old from Portsmouth. “Officers attended and located a 46 year-old woman and a 20 year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries,” he said.
“They were both treated by South Central Ambulance Service. A 32 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on two counts of assault with injury. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Officers may be seen in the area today whilst we are conducting enquires to establish what happened.”