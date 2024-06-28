Portsmouth man named and charged with weapon offence after police raid Buckland address

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with a weapon offence after police raided an address in Buckland.

Jake Terry Osemobo, 29, of Cairo Terrace, will appear in court next month after being charged with two offences. Portsmouth police carried out a warrant just before 7am on Wednesday (June 26).

A police raid was carried out at Cairo Terrace, Buckland, Portsmouth, on June 26. Picture: Google Street ViewA police raid was carried out at Cairo Terrace, Buckland, Portsmouth, on June 26. Picture: Google Street View
A police raid was carried out at Cairo Terrace, Buckland, Portsmouth, on June 26. Picture: Google Street View | Google Street View

The force said officers, alongside specialist resources and a dog unit, entered a property on Cairo Terrace and conducted a thorough search - seizing two knives. “The activity followed ongoing enquiries as part of our work to relentlessly pursue criminals in the city,” Portsmouth Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman added: “Jake Terry Osemobo, aged 29, of Cairo Terrace has subsequently been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and failure to provide a sample for a Class A drug test. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25.”

The spokesman said no narcotics were seen at the address.

Related topics:PoliceHampshire