Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with a weapon offence after police raided an address in Buckland.

Jake Terry Osemobo, 29, of Cairo Terrace, will appear in court next month after being charged with two offences. Portsmouth police carried out a warrant just before 7am on Wednesday (June 26).

A police raid was carried out at Cairo Terrace, Buckland, Portsmouth, on June 26. Picture: Google Street View | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said officers, alongside specialist resources and a dog unit, entered a property on Cairo Terrace and conducted a thorough search - seizing two knives. “The activity followed ongoing enquiries as part of our work to relentlessly pursue criminals in the city,” Portsmouth Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman added: “Jake Terry Osemobo, aged 29, of Cairo Terrace has subsequently been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and failure to provide a sample for a Class A drug test. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25.”