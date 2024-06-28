Portsmouth man named and charged with weapon offence after police raid Buckland address
Jake Terry Osemobo, 29, of Cairo Terrace, will appear in court next month after being charged with two offences. Portsmouth police carried out a warrant just before 7am on Wednesday (June 26).
The force said officers, alongside specialist resources and a dog unit, entered a property on Cairo Terrace and conducted a thorough search - seizing two knives. “The activity followed ongoing enquiries as part of our work to relentlessly pursue criminals in the city,” Portsmouth Police said.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman added: “Jake Terry Osemobo, aged 29, of Cairo Terrace has subsequently been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and failure to provide a sample for a Class A drug test. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25.”
The spokesman said no narcotics were seen at the address.