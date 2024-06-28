Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Careless youngsters are risking serious injuries and death by launching themselves off Portsmouth landmarks into the sea, the council warns.

Tombstoning, where people leap into the water from a great height, becomes more common place during the summer months and is a dangerous activity. Maintenance staff at South Parade Pier and RNLI lifeguards have had to be on high alert in the past, after watching adults and teenagers plunge into the water in 2022.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said measures are in place to prevent people from needlessly risking their lives. They told The News: “Tombstoning - jumping into the sea from a great height - runs the risk of serious injury or even death. This includes jumping from the Camber in Old Portsmouth, the piers on Southsea seafront and the jetty at Ferry Road.

Tombstoning risks "serious injury or even death", warns council as action plan set up to deter youngsters leaping into the Portsmouth seas. Pictured - Kids throwing themselves from South Parade Pier in 2022. | Alex Shute

“Dangers of jumping include hazards in the water, such as rocks and other submerged objects. Most areas are also near shipping lanes for ferries and ships coming in and out of Portsmouth. The depth of water can change very quickly, and tides and strong currents can make swimming or getting out of the water impossible. We urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers of tombstoning; there are plenty of ways to have fun without putting yourselves and friends at risk of potentially life-changing injuries.”

The preventative measures are running in conjunction with Operation Nautical, a police partnership with the council to try and tackle worsening anti-social behaviour across Southsea seafront this summer. This includes large groups of young people who jump into Camber Docks and the water around the Hot Walls area.

Police presence in South Parade Pier after various incidents along the seafront.

Several incidents were also reported in May, including teenagers drinking excessively and throwing projectiles such as glass bottles around. One distressing incident saw a woman attacked in front of their family, sustaining a dislocated shoulder. Police enquiries into that incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson previously said the action plan involves multiple agencies. They added: “We will also be providing dedicated Op Nautical briefings to officers and partners from agencies such as Portsmouth City Council, the Royal Navy, the Harbourmaster, the Coastguard, the Ministry of Defence and Youth Services - bringing all agencies together and allowing us to effectively share information and focus our patrols where they are most needed.”

