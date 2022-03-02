Portsmouth man charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in chest and face
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest and face on Monday afternoon.
Police have charged Sherwan Ali, 27, of Middle Street, with attempted murder after a 33-year-old man from Southsea was stabbed in the chest, face and hands.
The charge comes after officers were called at 2.34pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Middle Street.
Ali was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.
The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.