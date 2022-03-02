Portsmouth man charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in chest and face

Police have charged Sherwan Ali, 27, of Middle Street, with attempted murder after a 33-year-old man from Southsea was stabbed in the chest, face and hands.

The charge comes after officers were called at 2.34pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Middle Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ali was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

SEE ALSO: Police trial new experts

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron