Portsmouth man charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in chest and face

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest and face on Monday afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:37 pm

Police have charged Sherwan Ali, 27, of Middle Street, with attempted murder after a 33-year-old man from Southsea was stabbed in the chest, face and hands.

The charge comes after officers were called at 2.34pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Middle Street.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ali was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

